Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 827,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,461 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.58% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $72,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,793,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 444,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,137,000 after acquiring an additional 45,950 shares in the last quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 537.9% in the fourth quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,850,000 after acquiring an additional 259,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 275,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,015,000 after acquiring an additional 25,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $88.67 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.18 and a fifty-two week high of $92.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.05.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

