Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 677,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,636 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.45% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $67,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,134,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,922,000 after acquiring an additional 674,765 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24,771.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,144,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,915 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 668,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,229,000 after acquiring an additional 15,334 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 484,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,622,000 after acquiring an additional 43,255 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $106.89 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $117.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.37 and a 200-day moving average of $102.66.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

