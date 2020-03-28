Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.09% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VAW traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.28. 267,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,692. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.21. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $81.10 and a 52-week high of $135.19.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

