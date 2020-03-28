Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,254 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $30,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,852,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,324,000 after buying an additional 1,244,862 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,915,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,419,000 after buying an additional 703,671 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,433,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,346,000 after buying an additional 216,885 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,901,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,905,000 after purchasing an additional 93,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,753,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,432,000 after purchasing an additional 30,974 shares during the last quarter.

BSV stock opened at $81.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.89. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $82.80.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

