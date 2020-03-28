Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Position Cut by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 551,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,703 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF worth $33,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $570,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 28,614.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,348,000.

Shares of VGSH opened at $62.28 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $62.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.56 and its 200-day moving average is $61.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

