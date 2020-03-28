Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) by 79.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Varex Imaging worth $10,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 14.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 12,640 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 48.5% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 1,070.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 24,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Varex Imaging news, Director Erich R. Reinhardt sold 15,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $390,567.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,340.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Giambattista sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $39,275.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,423.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VREX. BidaskClub lowered Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Varex Imaging from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

VREX traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.99. The company had a trading volume of 202,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,988. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.12. The company has a market cap of $813.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.84. Varex Imaging Corp has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.81 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 1.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Varex Imaging Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

