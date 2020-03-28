Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VBLT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Friday, March 20th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of VBLT opened at $1.32 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $49.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 45.23% and a negative net margin of 3,462.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics stock. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. PVG Asset Management Corp owned about 0.11% of Vascular Biogenics at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

