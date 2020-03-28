Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) Stock Holdings Lessened by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89,754 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.81% of Vectrus worth $16,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEC. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vectrus by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,248 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Vectrus by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vectrus by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Vectrus by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Vectrus by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Vectrus from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vectrus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

In related news, SVP Kevin T. Boyle purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.34 per share, with a total value of $29,505.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,540.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEC opened at $39.79 on Friday. Vectrus Inc has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $59.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $467.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.95.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Vectrus had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $365.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.49 million. As a group, analysts predict that Vectrus Inc will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

