Veil (VEIL) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.24 Million

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Veil coin can now be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and VINEX Network. During the last week, Veil has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Veil has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $70,615.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Veil

Veil’s total supply is 70,844,723 coins and its circulating supply is 62,003,794 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com.

Veil Coin Trading

Veil can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VINEX Network and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

