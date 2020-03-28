Veles Hits Market Capitalization of $60,620.32 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last week, Veles has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. Veles has a market capitalization of $60,620.32 and $7.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veles coin can currently be bought for about $0.0516 or 0.00000777 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,222.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.32 or 0.02094206 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.21 or 0.03458456 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00623728 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00016319 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.07 or 0.00756484 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00077413 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00026102 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00486868 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016043 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,286,354 coins and its circulating supply is 1,175,760 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

Buying and Selling Veles

