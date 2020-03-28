Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Ventas by 438.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Ventas by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on VTR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.91.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.31.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $996.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.88 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.18%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.7925 per share. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 82.34%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.