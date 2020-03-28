Verasity Market Capitalization Reaches $1.73 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 28th. Verasity has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $281,358.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verasity has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

inSure (SURE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.01440483 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012129 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014908 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015027 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,143 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

Verasity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

