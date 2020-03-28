VeriCoin Price Reaches $0.0204 on Top Exchanges (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $665,260.63 and approximately $567.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0204 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex and Bleutrade.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00031762 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000966 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00082872 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,626.70 or 0.99865728 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00068523 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000738 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000355 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,605,072 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinEgg, Poloniex, Upbit, Bittrex, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.