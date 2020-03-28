VeriME Price Down 14.7% Over Last 7 Days (VME)

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded 95.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. During the last week, VeriME has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. One VeriME token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX and HitBTC. VeriME has a total market cap of $16,517.00 and $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VeriME Profile

VeriME (VME) is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. The official message board for VeriME is medium.com/verime. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeriME’s official website is www.verime.mobi/home. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime.

Buying and Selling VeriME

VeriME can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriME should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriME using one of the exchanges listed above.

