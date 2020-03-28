Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,200 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the February 27th total of 1,770,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,271,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $137.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.49. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $116.61 and a 52 week high of $171.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.84, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 1,469 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $242,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,980,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total value of $536,064.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,379,006.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,055 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,331 in the last ninety days. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $217,012,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 135.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,968,000 after buying an additional 1,326,397 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,816,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,017,935,000 after buying an additional 740,053 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,573,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,595,000 after buying an additional 538,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2,474.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 347,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,896,000 after buying an additional 334,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.15.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

