Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 892,700 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the February 27th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 108,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:VRTV traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.73. 173,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,861. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Veritiv has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $28.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.64.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). Veritiv had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Veritiv’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veritiv will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

VRTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Veritiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

In related news, CEO Mary A. Laschinger bought 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,297.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 297,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,729,624.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel J. Watkoske bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,159.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 264.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

