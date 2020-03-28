VeriumReserve Price Tops $0.0989 on Major Exchanges (VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last week, VeriumReserve has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. VeriumReserve has a market capitalization of $263,457.68 and approximately $243.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriumReserve coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0989 or 0.00001490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VeriumReserve alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00622272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00016348 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00031537 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 57.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000955 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00082872 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000039 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006372 BTC.

About VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve (CRYPTO:VRM) is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,664,130 coins. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeriumReserve’s official website is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html.

VeriumReserve Coin Trading

VeriumReserve can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Livecoin and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriumReserve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriumReserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriumReserve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.