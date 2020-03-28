Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.48.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VET. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of VET opened at C$3.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.20 and a 1 year high of C$36.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.35. The firm has a market cap of $522.46 million and a P/E ratio of 17.90.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$388.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$390.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 73.40%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,314.29%.

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

