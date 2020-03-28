Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.87.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Vincent Brigidi bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,349.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 27,690 shares of company stock worth $221,859 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 317.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verra Mobility stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. Verra Mobility has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.39.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 37.33% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $112.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.82 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Verra Mobility will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.