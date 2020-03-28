Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) will post ($0.39) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.35). Verrica Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($2.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.04). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRCA. BidaskClub upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $11.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.01. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $292.16 million, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 3.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

