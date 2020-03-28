Very Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) Share Price

News coverage about Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) has been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt earned a news impact score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:CSSE traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,321. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.73. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.51.

About Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

