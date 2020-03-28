Very Negative Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Stock Price

Headlines about Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) have trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Live Nation Entertainment earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Live Nation Entertainment’s ranking:

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $47.15 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of -673.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LYV shares. Citigroup upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cfra upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino purchased 25,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.98 per share, with a total value of $999,837.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,420,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,336,628.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ariel Emanuel sold 71,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $4,159,414.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,380 shares in the company, valued at $138,658.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,185,318 over the last ninety days. 4.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

