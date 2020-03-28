Viacoin Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Viacoin has a total market cap of $2.77 million and $207,425.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001801 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. During the last week, Viacoin has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00616299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00016444 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008116 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,165,714 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Upbit, YoBit, Bittrex, Poloniex, Coinroom, LiteBit.eu and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.