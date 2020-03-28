Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $217.29 Million

Equities research analysts expect Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) to report $217.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $222.02 million and the lowest is $210.83 million. Victory Capital reported sales of $87.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 148.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year sales of $865.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $819.00 million to $894.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $869.76 million, with estimates ranging from $819.00 million to $904.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 36.38% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $218.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.65 million.

A number of research firms have commented on VCTR. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Victory Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Victory Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Victory Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Victory Capital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.63. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $24.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

