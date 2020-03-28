Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,252 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.71% of Victory Capital worth $10,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 120,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 1,606,015 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 94,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 32,884 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 77,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 37,912 shares during the last quarter. 16.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Victory Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. B. Riley reduced their target price on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Victory Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.11.

Shares of VCTR traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.18. 101,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Victory Capital Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.76.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $218.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.65 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 36.38% and a net margin of 15.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings Inc will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

