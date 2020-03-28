Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 15,175 Shares of Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,947 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,175 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Hanmi Financial worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,897,000 after acquiring an additional 38,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 16,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.56. The stock had a trading volume of 267,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,475. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $323.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.20. Hanmi Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $24.09.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $50.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 11.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.57%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

In related news, Director John J. Ahn purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $66,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,695.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 10,260 shares of company stock worth $102,309 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hanmi Financial Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.