Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,535 Shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Franklin Electric worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FELE. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 265.2% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,469 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $190,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,546 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $608,398.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,816.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock traded down $1.70 on Friday, reaching $44.95. The company had a trading volume of 152,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,632. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.56. Franklin Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $41.25 and a 1 year high of $61.49.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $320.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.53 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 7.26%. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut their price target on Franklin Electric to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

