Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 72.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,179 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVR. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 43,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IVR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,466,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,642,656. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $811.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 41.25%. The company had revenue of $130.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This is a boost from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous dividend of $0.48.

In other news, COO David B. Lyle acquired 5,000 shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $84,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Norris acquired 4,000 shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.92 per share, for a total transaction of $63,680.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,261 shares in the company, valued at $418,075.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

