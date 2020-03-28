Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 10,190 Shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,190 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Legg Mason worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,484,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Legg Mason during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Legg Mason by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,516,000 after purchasing an additional 76,813 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Legg Mason during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Legg Mason by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LM shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup downgraded Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Legg Mason from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Legg Mason from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.18.

NYSE LM traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.32. 3,205,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,538,915. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Legg Mason Inc has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $50.70.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.76 million. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.55) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In other news, insider Legg Mason, Inc. purchased 1,681,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $16,999,995.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

