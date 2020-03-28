Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,236 Shares of James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of James River Group worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JRVR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 49,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 386.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO J Adam Abram acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 455,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,204,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JRVR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on James River Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded James River Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

James River Group stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.35. The stock had a trading volume of 184,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,494. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of $25.34 and a 12 month high of $52.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

