Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,221 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of Golden Star Resources worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSS. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Golden Star Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 50,856 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 158,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,742,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

Shares of Golden Star Resources stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $2.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,657,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,678. Golden Star Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $4.97.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.06 million during the quarter.

GSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Golden Star Resources from $5.30 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.98.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.