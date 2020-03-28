Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stake in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GCI Liberty were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 27,834 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 3,401.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLIBA traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,172. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.23. GCI Liberty Inc has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $6.99. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 216.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $232.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that GCI Liberty Inc will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GCI Liberty news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $3,592,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 867,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,309,613.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 4,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $200,398.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 765,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,046,733.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,285,842. Company insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of GCI Liberty from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of GCI Liberty from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.67.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

