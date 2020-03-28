Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 100.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,936 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $188,670,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 349.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 363,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,570,000 after acquiring an additional 282,687 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,579,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,707,000 after acquiring an additional 106,341 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,844,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,001,000 after acquiring an additional 84,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,368,000 after acquiring an additional 76,609 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRNO. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE TRNO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.78. 722,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 0.78. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.66.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $45.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.80 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 32.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

