Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 8,571 Shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

In other Catalent news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.43.

Catalent stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,457,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,089. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.73. Catalent Inc has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.77.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $721.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.81 million. Catalent had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 15.21%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Catalent Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

