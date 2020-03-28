Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,737 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Meridian Bioscience worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John P. Kenny purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,759.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Kenny bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $173,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,512.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 48,550 shares of company stock worth $314,166. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIVO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.03. 563,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,462. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average of $9.05. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $17.71. The company has a market capitalization of $298.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.37.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.71 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 9.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VIVO shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Meridian Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

