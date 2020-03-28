Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 24,661 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 77.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,661 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWO. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000.

NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $6.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.40. The stock had a trading volume of 663,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,239. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $129.54 and a 52 week high of $226.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.3193 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

