VIDY Market Cap Hits $3.92 Million (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One VIDY token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global, MXC, Gate.io and Hotbit. VIDY has a market capitalization of $3.92 million and $2.30 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VIDY has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00051917 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000685 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.02 or 0.04809856 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00066041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00036839 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015957 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003576 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,192,083,206 tokens. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin. VIDY’s official website is vidy.com. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VIDY Token Trading

VIDY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, MXC, Hotbit and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

