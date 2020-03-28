View 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $180.00 (VIEW)

View (CURRENCY:VIEW) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 28th. One View token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and IDEX. View has a market capitalization of $197,651.92 and $180.00 worth of View was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, View has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016048 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.81 or 0.02522971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00194507 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00042355 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033660 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

View was first traded on September 7th, 2017. View’s total supply is 41,984,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,088,298 tokens. View’s official website is view.ly. View’s official Twitter account is @OfficialViewly and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for View is /r/viewly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for View is blog.view.ly.

Buying and Selling View

View can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as View directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade View should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase View using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

