Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Stake Reduced by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors reduced its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,721,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,123,713 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 2.76% of Viper Energy Partners worth $91,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,651,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $188,686,000 after buying an additional 124,669 shares during the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $127,051,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,776,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,786,000 after buying an additional 176,372 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,082,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,706,000 after buying an additional 299,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 803,022 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,803,000 after buying an additional 203,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VNOM. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viper Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.18.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.07. Viper Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $34.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 30.46%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,384.62%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

