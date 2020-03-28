Virtacoin (VTA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $17.00

Virtacoin (CURRENCY:VTA) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Virtacoin has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. Virtacoin has a market cap of $1,257.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of Virtacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Virtacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000163 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded 50.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Virtacoin Profile

Virtacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. Virtacoin’s total supply is 12,666,916,683 coins and its circulating supply is 5,201,310,113 coins. Virtacoin’s official Twitter account is @virtacoinplus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Virtacoin’s official website is www.virtacoin.world. The Reddit community for Virtacoin is /r/virtacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Virtacoin

Virtacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Virtacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Virtacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

