Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) Short Interest Down 13.0% in March

Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,295,500 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the February 27th total of 11,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,006,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 16.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ VIRT traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.60. 1,279,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163,697. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.46 and a beta of -0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.51.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.72 million. Virtu Financial had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIRT. Compass Point raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 190.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 322,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after buying an additional 211,532 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 26,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

