Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Position Increased by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,387,237 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.07% of Visa worth $260,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,592,000 after buying an additional 5,157,354 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1,683.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $167,889,000 after acquiring an additional 843,400 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Visa by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,103,920,000 after acquiring an additional 808,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Visa by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,126,443,000 after purchasing an additional 767,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,251,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $161.56 on Friday. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.72 and a 200-day moving average of $184.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $331.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Visa from $188.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Visa from to in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.85.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.