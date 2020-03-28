Vitae Price Tops $1.10 (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last week, Vitae has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. Vitae has a market cap of $21.37 million and approximately $249,483.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vitae coin can now be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00016537 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003619 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003476 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io.

Vitae can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

