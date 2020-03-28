Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.60.

VIVE has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Viveve Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Viveve Medical alerts:

Viveve Medical stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $960,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04. Viveve Medical has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $104.00.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Viveve Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveve Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.