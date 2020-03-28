Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Analysts predict that Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.64) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vivint Solar’s earnings. Vivint Solar reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 190.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vivint Solar will report full-year earnings of ($2.58) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.85) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vivint Solar.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.15 million. Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 135.60% and a negative net margin of 29.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share.

VSLR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank raised Vivint Solar to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Vivint Solar from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

NYSE:VSLR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.71. 3,565,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,987,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of -0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. Vivint Solar has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99.

In other news, CEO David Bywater sold 75,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $679,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,173,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,558,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 55,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $498,492.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 380,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,497. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 826,940 shares of company stock valued at $7,668,934 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,528,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,477,000 after buying an additional 55,777 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Vivint Solar by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,182,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,948,000 after acquiring an additional 597,804 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Vivint Solar by 549.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,318,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Vivint Solar by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 913,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 36,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Vivint Solar by 978.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 815,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 740,070 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

