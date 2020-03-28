VNT Chain (VNT) Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. VNT Chain has a total market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $159,996.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One VNT Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, FCoin and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About VNT Chain

VNT Chain’s launch date was August 18th, 2017. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,710,663,095 tokens. The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO.

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

VNT Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Bibox and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

