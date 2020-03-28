Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is SEK 155.70.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VOLV.B shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 166 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a SEK 190 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 145 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a SEK 113 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 187 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of SEK 153.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of SEK 148.69. Volvo has a fifty-two week low of SEK 123.40 and a fifty-two week high of SEK 171.30.

About Volvo

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

