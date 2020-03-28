Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €41.00 ($47.67).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

ETR:VOS opened at €31.50 ($36.63) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of €35.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of €36.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.27 million and a PE ratio of -6.51. Vossloh has a fifty-two week low of €23.60 ($27.44) and a fifty-two week high of €44.85 ($52.15).

Vossloh Company Profile

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

