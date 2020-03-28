VoteCoin (VOT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $7.00

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last seven days, VoteCoin has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. VoteCoin has a total market capitalization of $22,445.87 and $7.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VoteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00482066 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00112903 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00092577 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002186 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002938 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000403 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin Coin Profile

VoteCoin (VOT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 84,548,750 coins. The official website for VoteCoin is votecoin.site. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VoteCoin Coin Trading

VoteCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VoteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VoteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

