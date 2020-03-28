WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) will report earnings per share of $1.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for WABCO’s earnings. WABCO reported earnings per share of $1.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WABCO will report full-year earnings of $7.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $8.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $8.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover WABCO.

Get WABCO alerts:

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $777.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.97 million. WABCO had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 7.19%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WABCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of WABCO by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $153,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WABCO by 88.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 14,688 shares during the period. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WABCO by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,484,000 after acquiring an additional 19,968 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WABCO by 12.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 33,792 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WABCO by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WABCO stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. WABCO has a 52 week low of $117.20 and a 52 week high of $136.17.

About WABCO

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WABCO (WBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WABCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WABCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.